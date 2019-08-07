Severe storms today with possible flash flooding tonight and Thursday

We will need to monitor the heavy rain potential through Thursday

Severe T’storm Watch for all of northeast Kansas until 11am.

Flash Flood Watch from 7pm Wednesday evening until noon Thursday for the following counties: Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee and Wabaunsee.

The work week began with a little more heat and big time humidity. There were certainly complaints, and although it’s not to the level of three weeks ago, it somehow feels like it.

Today should be a bit stormy early with locally heavy rainfall for some. Wind may gust to 60mph or more. It will stay humid even with southeast breezes. We may get a partly cloudy period this afternoon before more storms arrive tonight.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 87-90

Wind: SE 10-15

Thunderstorm chances should peak overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures won’t be quite as high as recent days. Dew points will stay about the same.

The pattern looks better for Friday to Sunday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions with upper 60s at night and mid to upper 80s each afternoon. Humidity levels might be slightly lower as well.

Sunday and Monday might be a little warmer as high temps try to reach 90. Here’s hoping for good weather next week as kids and teachers across the region begin another school year!

Increasing storm chances and still muggy…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

