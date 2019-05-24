Severe thunderstorm, Tornado watches issued until midnight Thursday

Updated at 8:30 p.m. –

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Marshall, Nemaha, Republic and Washington Counties until midnight Thursday.

The main threats include 60 mph winds and quarter size hail.

7:00 p.m. –

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 10 Kansas counties until midnight Thursday evening.

The counties included in the watch are Dickinson, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Cloud, Ottawa, Pottawatomie and Riley.

If severe weather occurs, you can tune in to our live coverage here.

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com