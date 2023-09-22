What We’re Tracking

Drying out tonight

Severe weather possible Saturday

Cooler next week

Today, we continue to dry out from the early morning storms. Cloud cover looks to hang out into the overnight hours keeping us much warmer than average. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s. This break in the rain we have seen looks to be temporary.

We are keeping an eye on the development of a storm system that will impact the Plains into Saturday. The greater chance for storms this week looks to be for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday for the eastern half of the area before clearing out and cooling down a bit on Sunday. There’s the potential for some strong to severe storms Saturday evening with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main threats.

Once we clear things out on Sunday, the end of the weekend and start of next week looks quite pleasant. We should have mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs near 80° and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard