Severe weather updates for NE Kansas Thursday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There is a flash flood warning issued for Geary, Riley, Wabaunsee and Pottawatomie Counties until 1:45 a.m. in addition to the severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 10:15 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Lyon, Osage, Wabaunsee, and Morris until 10:15 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Geary, Riley, and Pottawatomie Counties has been extended to 10:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Shawnee Counties until 9:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Geary, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Pottawatomie Counties until 9:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jefferson, Shawnee and Jackson Co. until 9:00 p.m.

The tornado warning in Wabaunsee Co. has been extended until 9:00 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Wabaunsee, Riley and Geary Counties until 8:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Riley, Geary, Moriss and Wabaunsee Counties until 8:45 p.m.

7:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued warnings and watches for multiple Northeast Kansas counties Thursday evening.

At 6:58 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Geary, Riley and Pottawatomie Counties until 8:00 p.m.

At 6:55 p.m. the storm was located near Keats, bringing with it two-inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Jackson, Marshall and Nemaha Counties until 8:00 p.m.

A tornado watch was issued for Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington Counties until midnight on Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Jefferson and Brown Counties until midnight on Thursday.

