Sex offender from Lawrence sentenced for possessing child porn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A registered sex offender from Lawrence pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Benjamin Grace, 32, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography and will also have to pay $5,000 to the fund established by the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

In his plea, he admitted he was identified during an FBI investigation of a service on the internet that was involved in the production, advertisement, and distribution of child pornography.

After FBI agents searched his home, he was interviewed at his workplace in Overland Park where he admitted to viewing child pornography, including images of children as young as five-years-old.

Grace was already listed on a Kansas Bureau of Investigation web site because of a 2008 felony conviction in Johnson County on a charge of electronic sexual solicitation of a child.