Shark exhibit opens to public at Topeka Zoo







TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo officially opened its newest exhibit to the public Friday morning.

“Saving Sharks” has 10 White Spotted Bamboo Sharks, three Chocolate Chip Sea Stars, two Southern Rays and one General Sea Star.

The exhibit is designed to bring awareness to the fragile sea life and promote ocean conservation.

The exhibit is held in the former Butterfly Pavilion. It offers visitors many ways to interact and also features a beach play area for kids.

Other features include:

Touch pool featuring ten bamboo sharks, two southern stingrays and four sea stars

Creative play Research Vessel with interactive Ocearch shark tracking features

Life-size walk-through Megalodon shark

Multiple photo opportunities

“Saving Sharks” is open from Friday, July 26 to Monday, September 30.











You can see a full gallery here.