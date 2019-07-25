Sharks arrive at the Topeka Zoo

The Topeka Zoo unveiled their newest exhibit on Thursday. Families are able to get up close and personal with bamboo sharks, stingrays, and sea stars.

An open pool allows people to reach down and pet the new creatures, as well as watch them feed. The “Saving Sharks” exhibit opens July 26, and runs through September 30, and is free after entry to the zoo.

The purpose of the exhibit is to connect Kansans to shark and ocean conservation needs. There has been a 90% decline in the shark population over the last 20 years. The exhibit will help people that live in the Midwest understand how they can help save sharks.