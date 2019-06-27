Shawnee Co. Commission adds online feature for public transparency

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission wants to be more transparent, so they made it easy for the public to find out information about their capital improvement plan.

A new page on the county’s website allows you to see all of the current projects for the capital improvement plan. There is also an interactive map feature where you can see what projects are happening in your area.

The information on the website is the same information given to the commissioners.

Kevin Cook, County Commissioner, recognized the importance of the feature.

“I think that what that does is add a level of transparency of ease for the public so they can access the same information the commissioners are looking at, we communicate very closely to all department heads so we know what upcoming projects are.”

The information on the website is not yet final and still has to be approved by the commissioners.

To check out this new feature, click here.