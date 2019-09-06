Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bob Archer stepping down

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioner Bob Archer announced that he was stepping down from the commission.

During the commission’s meeting Thursday afternoon, Archer announced he would be leaving at the end of the month.

He said after dealing with health issues over the past couple of years he decided it was best to take time off.

“I would like to thank the elected officials, senior leaders and especially the employees of Shawnee county for their tireless service,” Archer said. “To our community, it’s been a privilege to work with you.”

According to the Shawnee Co. Elections Office, the republican precinct will elect his replacement.