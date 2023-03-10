TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays remembers the memory of former Shawnee County Commissioner Ted Ensley after his passing.

KSNT 27 News Anchor Katie Garceran asked Mays to provide a statement on Ensley’s recent death.

“I don’t think there’s too many people that have had a bigger influence on Parks and Rec in Shawnee County,” Mays said. “Were it not for Ted Ensley, there really wouldn’t be a Lake Shawnee as we know it today.”

Ensley’s career consisted of 52 years of public service including working as Kansas Secretary of Wildlife and Parks and 16 years as a Shawnee County commissioner.

Ensley was known for his work while being head of the county’s parks and recreation department. Ensley helped develop Shawnee North Community Park and Lake Shawnee attractions like the golf course, sports complexes, yacht club, and the flower gardens that bear his name.