Shawnee Co. Commissioners vote to renovate baseball field at Dornwood Park

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission approved the budget to make improvements on a baseball field at Dornwood Park.

At Monday morning’s commission meeting, Commissioners decided to approve a budget for $96,455.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation plans to use this money to install new sod in the outfield and playing material in the infield. They also plan to put in a new irrigation system on the entire field.

The money will come from a combination of leftover Certificate of Participation funds and the parks and recreation operating budget.

The renovation is set to be completed by the start of the 2020 season.

With the completion of this project, three out of six of the ballfields in Dornwood Park will have been renovated. In 2016, two baseball fields were removed, regarded and rebuilt with new backstops and fencing, new lighting, dugouts, concrete poured for spectator seating.