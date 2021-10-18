Shawnee Co. Court sentences sex offenders to 21 years, life in prison

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men were sentenced Friday in Topeka for sex-related crimes.

Daniel A. Arreola fled to Mexico in 2017 after becoming a suspect in a sexual assault in Topeka. Arreola was arrested in Mexico and returned to Kansas in August of 2019 and has remained in custody since. He was found guilty following a four-day trial for a sexual assault in August of 2021.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Arreola forced his way into a woman’s apartment in July 2015 and raped her at gunpoint.

On Friday, Oct. 15 the Court sentenced Arreola to serve a total of 257 months, or 21.5 years, with the Kansas Secretary of Corrections.

In September of 2021 Steven Dishner was found guilty of sexual crimes against a 10-year-old male.

Dishner was arrested and charged in 2018. He was convicted of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy in October of 2018. However, in September of 2020 the Kansas Court of Appeals found that there was an error in the jury instructions during the first trial and the conviction was overturned.

Dsihner returned to the district court for a new trial and was again convicted after a jury trial in September of this year.

On Friday, Oct. 15 Dishner was sentenced to life in prison, he will be eligible to see the parole board after serving 25 years.