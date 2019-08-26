Shawnee Co. Deputies investigating after vehicle shot multiple times

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after multiple shots were fired into an unoccupied vehicle on Monday.

Around 12:25 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in the 7600 block of Urish Rd.

The homeowner reported that four or five armed men, appearing to be in their twenties and wearing ski masks or handkerchiefs, arrived at the home in a black vehicle, looking for someone the homeowner knew.

They said the men shot at an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the driveway multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies are still on the scene and interviewing witnesses. They ask that anyone with information contact them at 785-251-2200.