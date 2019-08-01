Shawnee Co. District Attorney talks drive-by shooting & Dwane Simmons murder trial

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay sat down with morning anchor Brittany Moore Thursday to discuss a recent shooting that killed a 16-year-old.

After the drive-by shooting that killed a Topeka 16-year-old, the district attorney said he thinks frequency of violence between teens hasn’t increased, but gotten more dangerous.

“Back in the day if you had a problem with a guy you went in the schoolyard and you settled it, and then maybe became fast friends afterwards,” Kagay said. “But now we’re not going there, we’re resorting to gun violence.”

They also talked about developments in the trial for Francisco Mendez, the teen accused of fatally shooting Washburn football player Dwane Simmons.