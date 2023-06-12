TOPEKA (KSNT) — In the latest rankings of all 105 counties in Kansas, Shawnee County falls in the middle range. However, our county has made positive progress in various health indicators.

Smoking rates have decreased and there has been an increase in access to healthcare services. These trends reflect our ongoing efforts to prioritize public health and improve well-being for all residents.

Despite these improvements, there are still areas that require attention. People of color have lower life expectancies, highlighting the need for community-wide initiatives that promote healthy and active lifestyles.

Shawnee County health officials emphasize the significant impact of someone’s zip code on their health.

“That truly is your zip code, where you truly live, has a bigger impact on your health than your genetic code,” the Community Health Outreach and Planning Division Manager, Craig Barnes said. “Sixty percent of an individual’s health is made up of social, environmental, and behavioral factors. What we look at as a health department is how we can increase or make impacts in those areas.”

The county’s goal is to have a meaningful impact on health outcomes and work towards building a healthier and more vibrant community for everyone.