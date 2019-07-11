Shawnee Co. kids to benefit from KHF library grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thanks to a major donation from the Kansas Health Foundation, kids in Shawnee County are getting free books sent right to their front door.

The Kansas Health Foundation is donating $288,000 to the Topeka and Shawnee Public Library.

The money will go to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library subscriptions.

According to United Way of Greater Topeka, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children from birth until their 5th birthday, no matter their family’s income.

A spokesperson with the Library said the donation will keep the program running.

“We know that starting, reading to children from birth makes an enormous difference in their development and school readiness,” said Gina Millsap, spokesperson of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

The book program is free, and to see how to sign up, click here.