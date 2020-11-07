Shawnee Co. officials say there are too many coronavirus cases to handle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Coronavirus transmission in Shawnee County is spreading so fast, health officials said they can’t keep up.

Health officials said when numbers are low, it’s easier to investigate cases, as well as test, contact trace and have people quarantine.

Even when the county has seen spikes in the past, officials said they have been able to deal with them, because they weren’t long-lasting. But now numbers are hitting record highs.

“It does not need to be like this,” said Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, the Shawnee County health officer. “Keep your distance six feet, use a mask, avoid gatherings. And good hand hygiene. Four things, they’re not that hard.”

Last week had the highest amount of new cases in Shawnee County at 331. It also had the highest percentage of positive tests at 10.6 percent.

Pezzino said they aren’t able to track where the majority of people that are infected acquired the virus from. Now he’s making a push that everyone limit their contact with others.

“Mass gathering, what we meant three months ago was probably different concept than what we mean today,” Pezzino said. “Today, every situation that brings people together is a risk and has the potential of increasing transmission.”

He said hospitals are getting short on staffing and available intensive care unit beds. Pezzino also said more cases are appearing in schools than previous weeks. It’s not spreading within the classroom, but that could change.

“Overall I have been quite satisfied with what I have seen in the schools, but I have to be honest, I am worried the situation may get worse if we do not bring the level of community transmission at levels that are more acceptable, or manageable,” Pezzino said.

Pezzino said he has talked to county commissioners about putting in place more restrictions, but said those might not prove to work without support and collaboration from the community.