TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of Operation Grinch, a joint effort to target individuals with warrants, that happened Dec. 11 through Dec. 12.

During Operation Grinch, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department (TPD) worked together to arrest individuals with robbery, burglary and theft warrants.

Of the 83 warrants that were attempted to be served, eight were successful for three felony warrants and five misdemeanor warrants. One new arrest made by TPD was made for charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and disobeying police, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Operation Grinch is a continued proactive approach aimed at keeping our community safe for our citizens during the holidays,” Sheriff Brian Hill said. “The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will continue these enforcement efforts in order to ensure that our community remains safe.”

