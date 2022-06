SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay clear of the 200 block of SW Heights Road.

Deputies are attempting to make contact with an individual in the area, according to the sheriff’s office. The individual has a felony warrant for his arrest.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.