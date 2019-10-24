Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 18 in domestic violence warrant sweep

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office made a number of arrests as they participated in the 17th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail on Wednesday.

Over 300 law enforcement agencies in almost 30 states participated in the day-long event designed to raise awareness of family and domestic violence and hold abusers accountable for their violence.

With assistance from the Washburn University Police Department, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 individuals throughout the day.

While anyone can be a victim of domestic violence, women are more frequently affected. Nationally, one in four women will be the victim of domestic violence at some point in their lifetime.

If you or someone you know is affected by family or domestic violence, there are places you can turn to get help.

Click here to find a domestic violence program near you, or contact the numbers below: