TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the owner of a horse found in Topeka on Tuesday.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a horse found in the 8900 block of North Topeka Blvd.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

They ask that the owner, or anyone with information on the owner, contact Animal Control Officer Wikle at 785-251-2200.