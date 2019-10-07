Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office join forces to fight crime

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they are teaming up with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to fight crime with more resources.

Ten of the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s detectives are deputized within Jackson Co., meaning they can investigate crimes outside of their usual jurisdiction.

In return, Jackson Co. detectives were deputized and can investigate in Shawnee County’s jurisdiction.

“In order to reduce crime in both jurisdictions, the sheriff has deputized a handful of detectives and command staff in order to provide a better collaborative and working relationship,” Shawnee Co. Undersheriff, Jay Simecka, said.

This announcement follows another collaboration with several local departments to form an anti-drug task force.