Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Offender Registration Unit receives national award

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Offender Registration unit received national recognition for their management of the county’s sex offender registry Thursday morning.

Sheriff Brian Hill announced on Wednesday that Detective Dustin Carlat and Deputy Ashely Previty were receiving national recognition for excellence in overseeing the county’s more than 1,500 registered offenders.

The Offender Registration Unit uses OffenderWatch to help track registered offenders and aid in investigations.

Detective Carlat and Deputy Previty were chosen to receive the award out of 14,000 OffenderWatch users.

As part of the office’s Offender Registry team, Det. Carlat and Dep. Previty ensure offender records are complete, accurate and comprehensive; track offenders moving in and out of the county, and promote interagency cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service investigating and locating absconded offenders.

The team interviews about 16 offenders per day, managing a 95% compliance rate with the offenders.

“The sex offender registry department is a priority in Shawnee County, and that has allowed Det. Carlat, Dep. Previty and the entire department to go above and beyond what is required in statute. The staff work very hard to collect comprehensive data on every offender in their jurisdiction so that the public has all of the information necessary to protect themselves,” said Mike Cormaci, president of OffenderWatch.