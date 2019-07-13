Shawnee Co. swears in 20-year veteran as new Undersheriff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office swore in Undersheriff Jay Simecka on Friday.

Simecka will serve as second in command to Sheriff Hill.

During the ceremony, Sheriff Hill gave the Undersheriff’s family special challenge coins, which Sheriff Hill said he knows the kids will appreciate.

“I think they are very excited. I’m not so sure they know exactly the meaning behind it but they know they are appreciated and when the sheriff gives you something like that, it’s something you treasure for a while and reminds you a little bit of dad and what he does,” Sheriff Hill said.

Simecka started working with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office in 1994 and has over 20 years of military experience.