Shawnee County appoints new Parks + Recreation director

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks + Recreation Department has a new leader Thursday morning.

The Shawnee County Commission appointed Tim Laurent to the director position at their 9 a.m. meeting. A veteran of Lawrence Parks and Recreation, Laurent succeeds John E. Knight, who is retiring after 20 years running the department.

Laurent brings 26 years of experience in parks project management and community outreach and was most recently involved in developing the 181,000 square-foot Sports Pavilion Lawrence. According to Shawnee County’s Parks + Recreation department, he will oversee 60 miles of trails, 2625 acres of parks and 320 annual days of sporting activities.

