Shawnee County commission cancels plan for joint-meeting with city, still plans to help Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission said they won’t be holding a meeting with the city of Topeka to talk about the future of the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Commissioner Bob Archer expressed his frustration saying he asked both Mayor Michelle de la Isla and City Manager Brent Trout to hold a joint meeting.

He said he never received a response from the city. The mission announced a possible closure due to financial troubles on August 5.

Trout said the council didn’t have enough members to attend the meeting at the time they asked, but Monday they said they do.

“The City of Topeka has been supportive of the Topeka Rescue Mission for several years and has been in conversation with Barry Feaker on the Topeka Rescue Mission’s funding issues,” Trout said.

The Mayor and City Council office both reached out to the county commission on Thursday asking for details on the meeting and confirming that the council chambers would be available on Wednesday.

Trout said he met with Feaker on Friday, and that the city needed to figure out how many council members could attend the meeting to ensure that there would be a quorum.

“It has been determined that a quorum is available for a meeting on Wednesday night,” Trout said. “The City of Topeka is still interested in doing a joint meeting with the county commission and supports efforts to help the Topeka Rescue Mission.”

Meanwhile, the commission still plans to hear from the Topeka Rescue Mission.

“What I do hope to have is Reverend Feaker to come before the commission to a meeting soon to discuss the way forward and how the commission can help the reverend,” Archer said.

It is unclear after Trout’s response whether or not the joint meeting will be held.