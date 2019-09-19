Shawnee County Commissioners approve $85,000 renovation to Veteran’s Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Commissioners voted 3-0 to spend over $85,000 to renovate Veteran’s Park in North Topeka. The Parks and Rec Department is splitting the cost with the NOTO Arts District. $45,000 of the funds will be paid for by NOTO and the rest will come from Parks and Rec and MCP Development.

“We wanted to enhance the beautification and the infrastructure and make the visitor experience more positive,” said Executive Director of NOTO, Tom Underwood.

The renovations would include new benches, a new parking lot, and areas for food trucks.