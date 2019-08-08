Shawnee County Commissioners propose donating $100K to Topeka Rescue Mission, asks city to match

On Thursday morning's commission meeting, Commissioner Bob Archer proposed helping out the Topeka Rescue Mission with a donation.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At Thursday morning’s Shawnee County commission meeting, Commissioner Bob Archer proposed helping out the Topeka Rescue Mission with a donation.

Earlier this week the Rescue Mission announced it would need $180,000 a month in donations to stay open. Commissioner Archer suggested having an emergency summit next Wednesday in the city council chambers. He said he wanted city leaders and commissioners to meet to see how they can help.

“I think it’s important that community leaders are proactive when you have a problem. This is a problem and we are going to address it,” said Archer.

Commissioner Kevin Cook suggested offering $100,000 from the contingency fund. Commissioner Archer said he hopes the city matches their offer as well.

“I would expect the city to match that dollar for dollar,” said Archer.” If they don’t, I’ll be upset.”

Archer said he hopes to hear from the Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and Topeka City Manager Brent Trout by the end of the day on Thursday.