TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay commented on a person of interest in the case of Alonzoe Smith, the 2 month-old who died after being shot in central Topeka.

KSNT 27 News reported on July 21, that Alfred A. Smith, 29, was taken into custody in another state on unrelated charges. Police had announced they were looking for Smith in connection to the infant’s death prior to this.

“We have a person of interest in this case that is outside of our jurisdiction,” Kagay said. “But because they had an outstanding traffic matter, we were able to get a warrant issued for their arrest.”

Kagay said they have since located the suspect and arrested them. They are being held now.

“Just recently, they waived their right to fight extradition, so they will be brought back here now,” he said.

He anticipates a full presentation of that case within the coming weeks.

“We will then make a decision at that time,” he said.

In addition to commenting on this homicide case, Kagay also provided insight on the formation of the fentanyl task force, the relationship between the DA’s office and TPD and the results of the Lifehouse Heroes fundraiser he was a part of.