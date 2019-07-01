Shawnee County deputy finds $1M in cocaine, heroin in I-70 traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has pulled $1 million worth of heroin and cocaine off the highways of Kansas.

A deputy stopped Maria Gallegos-Martinez, 41, of Indiana on June 26th near Interstate 70 and Valencia Road for a registration violation on her vehicle. The deputy said further investigation revealed contraband including nine kilos of cocaine and one kilo of black tar heroin, estimated to be worth around $1 million.

The Shawnee County Department of Corrections took Gallegos-Martinez into custody on charges including possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to sell. Her bond is set at $100,000.