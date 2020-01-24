Shawnee County district attorney running for reelection

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Michael Kagay announced on Friday that he is running for reelection for the district attorney in Shawnee County.

Kagay has served as the district attorney for Shawnee county since 2017.

Before serving as the D.A., he worked in the office as the assistant.

Kagay says he hopes to keep cracking down on high-level offenders but wants to also come up with creative solutions for low-level crimes.

“Most of our case load does not come from the high-level offenders or even the sex cases,” said Kagay. “Most of our cases are property crime and drug crime and a lot of that is tied to mental health and drug addiction.”

