The Shawnee County Fair is open to the public Thursday through Saturday at 8:00am – 10:00pm, and Sunday at 10:00am – 3:00pm.

All animals, competition exhibits, model trains, vendors and food trucks are available all days. However, more activities will be available Friday and/or Saturday.

Those include a petting zoo, scavenger hunt, Porubsky’s Pickle Eating Contest, a Saturday morning pancake feed, and more.

To see a full list of events, click here.