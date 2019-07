TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fair ramps up at the Stormont Vail Events Center Thursday. The fair began last weekend with a horse show, but the majority of the events will be presented and judged this weekend.

Thousands of projects are entered in the fair each year. While many are done by 4-H kids, there are 32 categories that are open to everybody. Click here for a full list of open categories.

The Shawnee County Fair runs through Sunday. Click here for a full schedule of events.