Shawnee County ‘Gun Stoppers’ shells out thousands for helpful tips

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local law enforcement started the Gun Stoppers program for Shawnee County in June of 2018 and since then, they’ve given more than $2,000 in tips.

People can call in tips that lead to getting illegal guns off the street and can be paid up to $500 for a helpful tip. A spokesperson with the group said the tips have also led to arrests and finding drugs.

“In addition to getting weapons off the street that sometimes leads to apprehension of drugs,” said Angel Romero, a spokesman for Gun Stoppers. “I believe in the last two years we saw about $2,600 in drugs that were recovered in addition to the weapons as well. So we see some other impacts as in addition to just getting those weapons off the street.”

So far 17 arrests have been made and more than 50 tips have been called in.

The number for Crime Stoppers is 785-234-0007.