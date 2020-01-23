Shawnee County Health Department looking for new building supervisor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is creating a new position that will change how they do maintenance.

This person would be the building supervisor for all three of their locations in Shawnee County.

The position requires specialized training because of its work with hazardous materials.

Charles McPeek, who recently died after a road rage incident last month in Topeka, held the title before passing.

“Charles was involved with the remodeling of both those buildings. He knew those buildings inside and out, so we’ve lost that expertise,” Linda Ochs, with the Health Department, said. “So that is a main reason why I did want to do this.”

The Health Department plans to fill the position as soon as they find the right person.