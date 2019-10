FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is hosting two free walk-in flu vaccine clinics, while supplies last.

SCHD said these clinics are specifically for adults ages 19 years old or older without insurance.

The clinics will be at 2115 SW 10th Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.; as well as Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

SCHD encourages you to wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home if you’re sick to help reduce the spread of germs.