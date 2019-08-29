Shawnee County law enforcement teams up to form drug task force

Just one day after one of the biggest drug busts in the state in the Manhattan area, law enforcement officials in Shawnee County announced they are creating a new task force that will allow different departments to work together.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Just one day after one of the biggest drug busts in the state in the Manhattan area, law enforcement officials in Shawnee County announced they are creating a new task force that will allow different departments to work together.

Leaders from the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office as well as some smaller forces like Washburn and Silver Lake are now teaming up to crack down on drugs in the area.

The hope is the different groups will work together to share information about drug trafficking.

Topeka Police narcotics officers and detectives will be deputized by the sheriff’s office, which will let them work in their jurisdiction.

“Never before in my history here did we ever have the partnership with the sharing of intel and working across agency lines into the jurisdictional boundaries,” said Sheriff Brian Hill.

The Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force said it is great timing to get the ball rolling in Shawnee County.