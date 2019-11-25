Shawnee County looking for public input on family park plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County wants your input for a new family park.

Months ago commissioners approved borrowing 10 million dollars to build a family recreation center at 21st and Urish. Eight million of that total would go towards the center with the other two million slated for other projects in the county. After public criticism over the recreation center price, commissioners decided to create a more concrete plan before starting the project.

Tim Laurent from Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said now they’re working to put together a team to do that planning.

“Whoever we select to help us through this process, we want them to conduct a lot of public engagement. We want to find out what people, not just in that area, but all over Topeka would like to see at family park. So that’s job 1, public engagement,” Laurent said. “Then after that the group will help us come up with a master plan for the park. What kind of amenities we want to see there, what would best fit there.”

County leaders said there’s no timeline yet for when the new family park will be built.