KSNT (TOPEKA)- Last week, the mosquito numbers hit a new mark in Shawnee County. This is largely due to the high amount of rainfall we saw last week, as mosquitos thrive in standing water. Mosquitoes need less than an inch of standing water to lay their eggs.

Luckily, the Shawnee County Health Department expects a decrease to come soon enough.

“We don’t really have any precipitation on the immediate horizon we would imagine, that with that you’ll couple that with mosquito populations decreasing most likely with the next trap.” says Shawnee County Division Manager Craig Barnes.

Shawnee County Health Department recommends dumping any standing water in your yard at least once a week, but any standing water that cannot be dumped can be helped with mosquito dunks, which are being given out for free at the Shawnee County Health Department to anyone that may need them. Just drop the dunk in the water, and it will help stop the reproduction of the mosquitoes.