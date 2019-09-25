Shawnee County Neighbors fight permit request from teen rehab

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – People in a local neighborhood want to keep a rehabilitation center for teens out of their neighborhood.

The Teen Challenge Women’s Ministries Rehabilitation has already been operating at 1545 NW 46th Street for months. But it was just recently that they applied for the use permit that would legally allow them to run the business in a residential area.

About a month ago a group of Shawnee County neighbors got a letter from the county planning department to tell them a rehab center for teen girls wanted a permit to run in their neighborhood.

That left neighbors like Lynn Barber concerned.

“Of all the places to pick, why are you picking it right here in the middle or residential, when there is all of Kansas that you could have this rehab?” Barber said.

Barber and others went to a planning commission meeting where ultimately the planning commissioners decided to push the rehab’s request through for county commissioners to vote on.



“If it doesn’t work over there and they jump out of this program they run the streets and decide let’s come over here and see what they can steal,” Barber said, “I don’t know what will happen. You’re giving them a reason to be in here. If they’re drug addicts they’re going to have a hard time. It’s hard to stop being a drug addict.”

One of the neighbors went around to collect signatures on a petition to oppose the rehab. Twenty-eight neighbors signed it saying they don’t want the rehab there.

Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook said he’s taking the concerns seriously.

“Is this going to impact the neighbors and what they purchased? At the same time, you want to factor in what good might this bring to the community? What is it they’re doing? What is it they’re looking at? At this point I’m looking at the concerns of the neighbors very strongly,” Cook said.

Ultimately Barber said he wants these addicted teens to be able to get the help they need, just not in his backyard.

“I’m all for the idea, just not around a residential area. It’s like, don’t bring a fox in a chicken house and then try to find out whether or not the fox is going to eat the chickens,” Barber said.

Commissioners will vote on the permit request on Monday, September 30th.

KSNT News went to the Teen Challenge Women’s Ministries Rehabilitation to try to get their side of the story. Brother Carl Williams, a leader at the rehab, said he didn’t want to do an interview and demanded that our crew leave their property.