Shawnee County Parks and Rec testing new algae preventive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment plan are testing a pilot project to prevent blue-green algae.

They will place barley straw bales at Lake Shawnee, Central Park Pond and Doran Rock Garden Pond in Gage Park. Water samples will be gathered prior to putting in the barley straw bales and then collected in three to four-week intervals through October.

The departments are using a study done by Rutgers University’s New Jersey Agriculture Experiment Station.

Lake Shawnee is currently under a blue-green algae watch currently.