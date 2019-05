Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - After being closed for the winter, the seven Shawnee County aquatic centers and pools will open for the summer on Saturday.

The daily admission prices for the pools range from $2 to $7, and punch passes are available as well.

To find prices, hours of operation, swim lesson information and more, visit the Shawnee County Aquatics webpage here.