TOPEKA (KSNT) – Swimming pools across Shawnee County are set to open this weekend.

At Thursday’s county commission meeting, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent said all county pools are fully staffed and prepared to open to the public on May 27. However, the wave pool at Midwest Health Aquatic Center is experiencing a leak, but the county’s working to fix it.

Shawnee County Commissioner Chair Bill Riphahn said it’s important to the community that the county keep its pools open the summer.

“I think people like to see things well maintained and taken care of it,” Riphahn said. “No matter what you have, what you build or how you build, there [is] going to be maintenance. This is just part of maintenance. I think people like good facilities and we try to keep them up.”

The pools open at noon each day, starting this Saturday on Memorial Weekend.

Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center, Midwest Health Aquatic Center and Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center are open from noon to 7 p.m. Garfield Pool, Hillcrest Pool, Oakland Pool and Rossville Community Pool are open from noon to 5 p.m.