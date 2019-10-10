Shawnee County prepares for future winter weather

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is preparing now to clean up snowy roads this winter.

At Thursday’s Shawnee County Commission meeting, the public works director got approval to give bids to companies to buy salt and sand.

They’re buying more than 30,000 tons of material altogether to prepare for winter. Public Works Director Curt Niehaus said Shawnee County taxpayers won’t be seeing much of a change in how crews handle snowy roads.

“We will be doing the same thing we did last year,” Niehaus said. “We hope that the winter isn’t quite as bad. We will place a sand and salt mix down on the roads. We will clear the roads using snowplows or trucks with a blade, of ice and snow. We hope to continue doing the great service that we have on Shawnee County roads in the past.”

If all goes according to the plan, the county plans to spend around $125,000 to buy the salt and sand.