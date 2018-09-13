Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for 2019 Citizen’s Academy

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department is now accepting applications for the 2019 Citizen’s Academy starting today.

The academy is 13-weeks, beginning January 9th through April 3rd, 2019, every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The academy will educate and develop positive relations between the Sheriffs’ Office and the community. Courses include traffic enforcement/patrol operations, criminal investigation, crime scene investigation, use of force policy and more.

Any 18-year and older, Shawnee County citizen can join who doesn’t have a criminal record.

Applications will be accepted through December 14th, 2018. For more information about the application, click here.

