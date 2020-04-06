Shawnee County Sheriff’s office creates task force to fight recent car break-ins

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office announced on Monday they created a new task force after Sheriff Brian Hill said they’ve seen a recent increase in car break-ins over the past few weeks. He said the break-ins usually occur overnight so they are patrolling those harder hit areas.

“Residential burglaries during the daytime are down, mostly due to people being at home but there are people out doing nefarious stuff at night and we are hitting those areas with manpower to do focused enforcement to try and stop that,” said Hill.

Statistics show car thefts increased from 2 to 10 in just one week.

Hill said they implemented the new strategy this past weekend and have already made some arrests.