Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office holding public meeting on expanding drone program

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is holding a public meeting Monday night to discuss expanding the office’s use of drones in the community.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a 21 percent increase in burglaries, vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles in the past two years. The office wants to fly drones on public roadways and pathways to monitor the issue.

“Our crime stats might tell us days, specific hours that they are being targeted. Often times it’s hard for officers to get down there undetected,” said Sheriff Brian Hill.

Sheriff Hill says the drones will be used the same way a helicopter is used by law enforcement. He says the drones do not have listening capabilities and they will not be recording. They will just be used for surveillance in the moment.

There is a public meeting about the drones scheduled Monday night at 6 pm in the Shawnee Heights High School Auditorium.