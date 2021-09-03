Shawnee County Sheriff’s office investigating two dead from gunshot wounds

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man and a woman are dead from gunshot wounds, according to Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill.

His office responded to a home in the 1600 block of SW 69th Terrace just south of Topeka Friday just after 4:00 p.m. When they arrived, Hill said deputies discovered the pair already dead.

The sheriff said the investigation is still under investigation, but they do not believe any other people are involved. He asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s office at 785-251-2200.