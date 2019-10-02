Shawnee County Sheriffs office offers public offender registry as Halloween resource

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office wants you to be aware of the sex offender registry on their website as Halloween draws closer.

They brought up this resource on Wednesday at the Safe Streets meeting in Topeka.

Once on their website, you can use different features to see if there are offenders near you. You can search by their name or the area you plan to trick or treat.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it isn’t against the law for registered sex offenders to hand out candy.

“Currently there is no law that prohibits anyone from handing out trick or treating or treats to children when they knock on the door,” said Captain Caleb Acree. “So with that in mind we just want everybody to be safe and just go about trick or treating and keep a fun evening, fun for the children.”

