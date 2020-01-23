Shawnee County Solid Waste starting new program for recycling glass

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Solid Waste is trying to recycle more glass with a new recycling program.

Solid Waste first got approval for a concrete pad in early January.

The pad will be used to filter out glass from single-stream recycling to its own recycling process, that way more of the glass can be recycled.

When Shawnee County first started the program in 2011, there was a great demand for recycled glass from China.

In 2017, China banned all recycled glass that did not meet their very low contamination rate, which forced Solid Waste to improperly dispose of glass in the county’s landfill.

“Currently, I am paying an actual disposal fee for that glass, which is ultimately ending into the landfill,” Bill Sutton, Director of Solid Waste, said. “So we are seeking a more sustainable route for our recycled glass product.”

During Thursday’s County Commission meeting, commissioners also approved more than $200,000 in repairs to the front of the Shawnee County Courthouse.

The facilities management team said that the stairs, railing, sidewalk, and lighting on the front of the courthouse are failing and need to be fixed.

The county also approved the purchase of more trash trucks that will cost more than $1,000,000.

Solid Waste said some of the trucks will be able to do twice the work of one truck.